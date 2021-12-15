Esha Deol mourns childhood friend Natasha: ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge’; Dharmendra says ‘will always miss my darling’

Esha Deol mourned the death of her childhood friend, Natasha Jitendra Irani, and shared a few throwback pictures of her. She posted them on her Instagram on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first picture shows Natasha dressed in a blue t-shirt and posing alone. Another one is a childhood picture from a time when they won a trophy. An entire group of girls can be seen holding on to a trophy in the image. There are also pictures of grown-up Esha and her friends posing together.

A glimpse of Esha Deol's post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures, Esha Deol wrote, “May your soul rest in peace @tashajitender Om Shanti To my best friend my soul sister my Tasha . You have gone but will always be in our hearts. This family remains ours for eternity. 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' #foreverlove #sisterhood #mybff.” Esha's father Dharmendra commented on the post and wrote, “So sad to know about our loving Natasha …My darling baby, we will always miss . May your soul rest in peace.” Esha replied to his comment with a broken heart emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Tusshar Kapoor has also paid condolences and wrote, “Omg this is so sad….rest in peace Natasha.” Actor Tara Sharma also commented on the post, “Heartbreaking. What an amazing, loving person and family. Loved ones are always with us darling Natasha is with you and all her loved ones always loads of love prayers and strength.”

Esha also posted a video showcasing a hand-made card from Natasha. Esha posted it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “We stayed so close till the end, we will remember it was me and you. Because we are gonna be forever you and me.”

Also read: Dharmendra meets Sachin Tendulkar on flight, calls him ‘mera pyara beta’

Esha Deol be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in the crime drama series Rudra-The Edge of Darkness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}