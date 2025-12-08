Esha Deol ‘painfully misses’ dad Dharmendra with emotional tribute on his 90th birth anniversary: Tucked you in my heart

Veteran actor Dharmendra died on 24 November, just weeks before his 90th birthday. Now, on his 90th birth anniversary, his daughter Esha Deol has penned a heartwarming note remembering him. She recalled the magical memories of laughing and having endless conversations with him, and promised to spread his love to his fans. Esha Deol remembers father Dharmendra on his birth anniversary.

Esha Deol remembers dad Dharmendra with emotional post

On Monday, Esha took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures posing with Dharmendra. Along with the pictures, she penned an emotional note remembering him, which read, “To my darling Papa. Our pact, the strongest bond. ‘Us’ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond… We are always together, Papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one. For now, I have very tenderly, carefully and preciously tucked you in my heart… deep, deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime.”

She added, “The magical, precious memories… life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other. I so painfully miss you, Papa… your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages, and your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations, laughter and shayaris.”

She concluded with a promise to continue his legacy with pride and respect, and wrote, “Your motto, ‘always be humble, be happy, healthy and strong’, I promise to continue your legacy with pride and respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you, Papa. Your darling daughter, your Esha, your Bittu.”

About Dharmendra’s death

Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on 24 November, leaving the entire film industry in mourning. The actor had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in early November, and on 10 November, rumours about his death surfaced online. However, Esha Deol and Hema Malini refuted the rumours, assuring fans that the veteran star was recovering. On 24 November, the actor died at his family home in Juhu, and he was cremated by the family at Pawan Hans Crematorium. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, among others, attended his funeral and paid their last respects.