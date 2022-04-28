Esha Deol reacts as trolls say she looks like brother Bobby Deol in new hairstyle: 'Thanks for the compliment'

Actor Esha Deol had a witty response for trolls who criticised her new look and compared her to her half-brother Bobby Deol. Esha was filming for her upcoming web series Invisible Woman with Karanvir Sharma last week when she was clicked by the paparazzi. Her pictures from the sets showed her in a new look with long brown hair and bangs. After reading several comments about her new hairstyle, Esha took to her Instagram account to react to the trolls. Also Read| Dharmendra looks dapper as he holds his ‘cub’ Esha Deol in her childhood pic, fan says 'what a looker'

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Esha wrote a long note in which she explained why her hair looked that way when she was clicked. She wrote, "Recently while shooting for an ACTION sequence for my upcoming project in Mumbai. I was walking towards my vanity van & happened to get papped by default.... Later to see my video going viral & getting trolled for the way looked! Well to begin with my hair had to be messy & I was sweating doing all the action."

She continued, "And yes ! so if I do look like my brother @iambobbydeol In that hairdo ..... I'd like to thank you for the compliment." She ended her note with a hands-folded emoji, and also shared a picture of her look that was trolled.

Esha Deol reacts to trolls on Instagram Stories.

Esha was last seen alongside Ajay Devgn in the Disney+ Hotstar web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Bobby had praised her acting in the film, while also complimenting her parenting. He told ETimes, "Esha is a hands-on mother of two (daughters Radhya and Miraya) and a dedicated working professional. Her getting back to acting proves that once an actor, always an actor! It is something that you can never let go of."

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's sons from his first wife Prakash Kaur, while Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are his daughters from his wife Hema Malini. Dharmendra also shares two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with Prakash but they are not in the film industry like their siblings.

