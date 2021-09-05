Esha Deol wishes Hema Malini on Teachers' Day, credits mom for 'the ethics, the discipline' instilled in her

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, actor Esha Deol penned a special note for her mother and veteran star Hema Malini.

Thanking the veteran Bollywood actor for teaching her valuable lessons of life, Esha wrote, "From my first step as a tiny dancer to who I am today as a mother, it's all because of you. The knowledge, the ethics & the discipline I have learnt from you has always been a blessing for me. My mother, My first teacher."

Alongside the message, Esha posted two pictures. The first image is from Esha's childhood. In that particular image, we can see Esha sitting on Hema's lap. The second photograph features the mother-daughter duo sharing smiles with each other.

The Dhoom actor's post has garnered several likes and comments."Beautiful post," a fan commented. "Mothers are the best teachers," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha, who is Dharmendra and Hema Malini's elder daughter, recently starred in Ek Duaa. She will be next seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in Rudra.