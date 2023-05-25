Esha Gupta calls her high slit gown from Cannes 2023 red carpet risky: ‘I was so nervous, my stomach was upset’

Esha Gupta recently walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023. On May 16, Esha was a sight to behold, as she walked wearing a white plunging gown with high-slit and a unique asymmetrical collar with floral embellishments. In a new interview, the actor said that it was a ‘risky’ outfit to carry. Also read: Esha Gupta makes Cannes Film Festival debut in white gown with thigh slit. See pics

Esha Gupta at Cannes Film Festival 2023 on May 16.

Esha Gupta was seen at Cannes 2023 red carpet dressed in a custom Nicolas Jebran gown and was styled by celebrity stylist Victor Blanco. She looked like a vision in white in the designer outfit. Esha credits her stylist for helping her make a statement at her Cannes red carpet debut.

Esha told News18, “The response [to my outfit] has been really amazing. I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect to be one of the best-dressed and I had people calling me from all over the world – including my manager from LA (Los Angles) and my stylist – and telling me that I look the best and that my look was so elegant. It was a risk. When we were doing this Nicholas Jebran gown, we knew that it was sexy but it was also a conscious thought to make it look angelic. If you see the gown, it is white and has 3D flowers and its flowy [silhouette] make it dreamy. I’ve to give credit to my stylist, Victor Blanco."

Esha initially wanted her stylist to look for other dress options

Esha also recalled that when Victor gave her a glimpse of the dress for the first time via a video, she wanted him to look at more outfit options. She said she wanted something 'a little dramatic' as Indians love being 'over-the-top'. But she loved her final red carpet look. While she enjoyed her time on the red carpet, Esha said she was ‘stressed out’ before walking the red carpet.

“It was surreal. I was so nervous even though I had my team and Victor, who’s my person, with me. My stomach was upset. I wasn’t just representing ‘Esha Gupta’ but since I went with the official delegation, I was representing Indian cinema. I was stressed out and hoping that nothing goes wrong on the red carpet," Esha said in the same interview. Esha had made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi. She has featured in movies like Rustom, Raaz 3D and Baadshaho.

The other Indian celebs to walk the red carpet at the film festival this year included Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chillar. Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai was also seen in a silver gown. Actor Anushka Sharma is also expected to appear on the Cannes 2023 red carpet.

