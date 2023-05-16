Esha Gupta makes Cannes Film Festival debut in white gown with high slit. See pics

Esha Gupta walked the red carpet of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. She is attending the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation and participated in the opening ceremony and the premiere of the opening film-Jeanne Du Barry, which is Johnny Depp's comeback movie.

She made her debut in a white gown with a thigh-high slit. The dress was highlighted with a collar and delicate lace flowers on the neck.

She also shared her look in her Instagram Story.

Recently, Esha took to Instagram and shared pictures confirming that she had reached French Riviera. She looked beautiful in a bodycon dress featuring a thigh-high slit. She wrote, 'Cannes'.

Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chillar are also making their Cannes debut this year.

Anushka recently met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin with her husband Virat Kohli at the French Embassy in New Delhi. The ambassador captioned his social media post with a hint of Sharma's trip to the festival which will take place in the fashion capital of the world."A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival," Emmanuel tweeted.

Content creator Dolly Singh will also be seen at the Cannes Film Festival this year."The Cannes Film Festival has been an important platform for Indian artists to showcase their talent on the international stage. Over the years Indian talent has not only brought Indian cinema to the world stage but has also helped to break down cultural barriers and promote cross-cultural exchange. Today I am honoured to be contributing in my own unique way to this exchange and making my debut this year at the festival. From making candles in the small town of Nainital to walking the red carpet at Cannes, I'm truly grateful and excited for this opportunity. This was a long-standing dream and I've finally ticked an important milestone off my bucket list," she shared.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 16 to May 27, 2023.

