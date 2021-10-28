Esha Gupta speaks on facing casting couch twice: 'They won’t do it to industry kids, their parents will kill you'

Actor Esha Gupta has opened up on facing casting couch twice in Bollywood and said that people who aren't from the film industry have to face the problem. She added that 'industry kids' don't have to face casting couch.

In a new interview, Esha also revealed that once a co-producer of a film, for which she had started shooting for, had midway told the makers that they didn't want her in the film.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Esha Gupta spoke about the experience saying, “Yeah, two people…One of them, well I did the film still. Because it was a little sly move. I think they also expected an outdoor shoot, 'we’ll just be really nice to her, things may change then'. But I am also really smart, I said, 'I am not going to sleep alone'. I used to make my makeup artist sleep in the room with me. I said ‘Oh I am scared, I won’t sleep’...But the problem is also they only do it to us, they won’t do it to the industry kids because there, their parents will come and kill you. But to us, they would do thinking she wants work."

She added that eventually, she saw a 'very dirty side of the person' she worked with as 'they became very vindictive' after realising that ‘sh*t she is not going to do anything’.

Speaking on her second experience, Esha said, “There was where halfway through the film, the co-producer told the maker of the film, ‘I don't want her in the movie. Why is she there?’ This is after 4-5 days of starting the shoot. He said, ‘No she is my heroine’. The maker came to me and asked ‘Did this happen with this guy?’ and I looked at him, laughed and said 'Yes sir. Why?' He said, 'No. He just told me, 'Why's Esha there in the movie?' and I realised because (gestures with her hands). There are also people who don't give me work because they say, ‘She is not going to do anything, what’s the point?’"

Esha made her debut in Bollywood in 2012 with Jannat 2. She featured opposite Emraan Hashmi. Esha has acted in movies such as Humshakals, Raaz 3D, Baadshaho and Rustom.

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta features in the show Nakaab. Directed by Soumik Sen, the investigative thriller also stars Mallika Sherawat, Gautam Rode and Ankita Chakraborty in pivotal roles. She will also feature in the web series Invisible Woman, an action thriller.