Esha Gupta says she once stormed off set after director abused her, didn’t resume shoot till he apologised

Esha Gupta said that she did not take it lying down when one of her directors abused her and abused him back. She promptly walked out of the shoot and did not return on the set until he apologised to her, two days later.

In an interview, Esha said that there was an issue with her costume and due to some miscommunication, it was not conveyed to the director. When she reached the set, he abused her, thinking that she was late.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Esha said, “He just said something in Hindi and I looked at him, and he is like, ‘You are late.’ I was very calm even then because generally, I am calm. I am like, ‘But I wasn’t late. I have been here before all of you, I was here before the shoot time. The outfit had an issue because it was a change, it’s not my fault.’ And he abused me again. That’s it, that was enough for me. The first abuse, I was still okay, it’s very Delhi lingo also.”

Esha said that she was silent the first time the director abused her but snapped at him when he repeated it. “But the second time he said it, I told him the same thing back, what he said to me. I said, ‘You know what? You are this. Don’t ever talk to me like that or disrespect me.’ I literally said that, I walked out from there,” she said. She took off the rollers in her hair, got into her car while still wearing the same outfit and left.

After Esha stormed off, she got calls from the executive producer and producers, who wanted to meet her and apologise. However, she wanted an apology only from the director himself. She said that she went back on the set only when he said sorry to her two days later.

Esha made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi. She has since acted in films such as Raaz 3D, Humshakals, Rustom and Baadshaho.

