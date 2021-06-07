Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evelyn Sharma shares serene first pictures from wedding with Tushaan Bhindi, see here

The first pictures from Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi's wedding ceremony have been shared online. The actor tied the knot with the doctor in May.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi tied the knot in May.

Actor Evelyn Sharma on Monday shared the first picture from her wedding with Australia-based doctor Tushaan Bhindi. The couple tied the knot on May 15, but have spoken publicly about it only now.

On Instagram, she shared a picture of them at what appears to be a wedding ceremony held in accordance with Christian traditions. Evelyn could be seen in a white gown, while Tushaan wore a tuxedo. She wrote in the caption, "Forever," and added a heart emoji.

In an interview with a leading daily, the couple spoke about the intimate wedding ceremony, and planning a reception or their friends and family later. "We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us," she said.

Evelyn and Tushaan got engaged in October 2019. They first met in 2018, after being set up for a blind date by a friend.

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi's friends sent in their congratulatory messages.

Tushaan said that they didn't want to draw attention to themselves with a lavish pandemic-wedding. “In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world.”

Also read: Evelyn Sharma marries Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate ceremony in Australia, says she is ‘so excited’

Evelyn is best known for her supporting role in the Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which recently completed eight years of release. She has also appeared in films such as Jab Harry Met Sejal, Nautanki Saala, Main Tera Hero, Hindi Medium, and Saaho.

