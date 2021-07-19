Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Even Anushka Sharma's candid pics look straight out of a photo shoot, see here
bollywood

Even Anushka Sharma's candid pics look straight out of a photo shoot, see here

Anushka Sharma is really missing her friends, and hanging out with them. Check out the throwback picture from 2017 she reposted on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Anushka Sharma poses with her friends.

Like the rest of the world, actor Anushka Sharma is also missing the feeling of chilling with her friends. On Sunday, she reposted a picture shared by one of her friends, and reminisced about spending time with them.

The black-and-white picture was shared on Instagram Stories by Kanika Karvinkop, and also featured their friend Naimeesha. Anushka Sharma could be seen pouting as the three sat around a table at a restaurant. The post dated the picture to 2017. "Miss you guys so much," Anushka wrote in her caption, as she reposted the image, and added a crying face emoji.

Anushka, her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, and their daughter Vamika are in the UK, where they stayed behind after the conclusion of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Recently, Anushka had shared a bunch of pictures of her and Virat, walking around a quaint old town.

Before that, she'd posted some pictures marking Vamika's six-month anniversary. She'd written in the caption, "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

Also read: Anushka Sharma steps out for a stroll with daughter Vamika in the UK

Virat and Anushka welcomed Vamika in January. They have requested the paparazzi to refrain from clicking unauthorised pictures of her. During an interactive session on Instagram, Virat said that he and Anushka have taken a joint decision to maintain Vamika’s privacy until ‘she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka sharma anushka sharma pregnant anushka virat virat kohli

Related Stories

bollywood

Anushka Sharma jokes she spotted 'fan' Virat Kohli and 'obliged for a picture': 'Anything for my fans'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2021 01:55 PM IST
bollywood

Anushka Sharma shares a glam PSA, reminds fans to wear masks

PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 08:11 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP