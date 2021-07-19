Even Anushka Sharma's candid pics look straight out of a photo shoot, see here

Like the rest of the world, actor Anushka Sharma is also missing the feeling of chilling with her friends. On Sunday, she reposted a picture shared by one of her friends, and reminisced about spending time with them.

The black-and-white picture was shared on Instagram Stories by Kanika Karvinkop, and also featured their friend Naimeesha. Anushka Sharma could be seen pouting as the three sat around a table at a restaurant. The post dated the picture to 2017. "Miss you guys so much," Anushka wrote in her caption, as she reposted the image, and added a crying face emoji.

Anushka, her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, and their daughter Vamika are in the UK, where they stayed behind after the conclusion of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Recently, Anushka had shared a bunch of pictures of her and Virat, walking around a quaint old town.

Before that, she'd posted some pictures marking Vamika's six-month anniversary. She'd written in the caption, "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

Virat and Anushka welcomed Vamika in January. They have requested the paparazzi to refrain from clicking unauthorised pictures of her. During an interactive session on Instagram, Virat said that he and Anushka have taken a joint decision to maintain Vamika’s privacy until ‘she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice’.