Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Even Priyanka Chopra's feet are inseparable from 'boo' Nick Jonas after long-awaited reunion. See new pic
bollywood

Even Priyanka Chopra's feet are inseparable from 'boo' Nick Jonas after long-awaited reunion. See new pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who reunited earlier this week, are apparently making the most of their time together.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in the UK.

Priyanka Chopra shared a new picture with her husband, Nick Jonas, on Thursday. But unlike the last one, this picture didn't show either of their faces -- it showed their feet instead.

Priyanka Chopra, who is in the UK, reunited with Nick Jonas earlier this week, and she shared a picture of them embracing to mark the occasion. Nick has been based in Los Angeles while she's been away.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of their feet. While Nick was wearing sneakers, Priyanka seemingly wore Christian Louboutins. She also tagged Sabrina Dhowre, the wife of actor Idris Elba, seemingly as a nod to her charity campaign Walk a Mile in My Shoes, 'about coming together through empathy and hope.'

Earlier this week, Priyanka welcomed Nick to the UK with a post on Instagram, which she captioned, "He's home."

Talking about occasionally being away from Priyanka with L'Officiel Italia, Nick said earlier this year, "I feel really lucky to have her as a muse and that support pushes me to keep writing; she is omnipresent for me. We stay together as much as possible to accumulate as much time as possible for those moments when we know we inevitably have to separate."

Priyanka has been stationed in London for the best part of 2021. She filmed the romantic drama Text for You there, and immediately moved on to the Amazon Prime Video spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers. The ambitious project will also have spinoffs -- one set in Italy and the other in India. The Indian Citadel is being spearheaded by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra enjoys cold drinks and hot weather at picnic with cousin in London. See pic

Priyanka was last seen in We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, both of which released on Netflix. She has a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling, a wedding-based reality show on Amazon, and a biopic of Ma Anand Sheela directed by Barry Levinson in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra priyanka chopra jonas nick jonas

Related Stories

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra enjoys cold drinks and hot weather at picnic with cousin in London. See pic

PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 03:26 PM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra wishes Meghan Markle on birthday, puts rumours of discord to rest: 'Bravo, my friend'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 09:24 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

How a domestic worker’s son kept his promise and became an engineer at Ford

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people

Stranger jumps on subway tracks to help man in wheelchair who fell. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP