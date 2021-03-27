Exclusive: Aadar Jain opens up about his relationship with Tara Sutaria: 'We give each other a lot of happiness'

While Bollywood couple Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria don't shy away from showering each other with love and support, they have been private about their relationship. However, the Hello Charlie actor has now opened up about his equation with the Student of the Year 2 star.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Aadar said, "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can about it," he said.

The actor is currently promoting his upcoming movie, Hello Charlie. The actor stars alongside Shlokka Pandit, Jackie Shroff, and Elnaaz Norouzi. The movie marks his first release since his debut film Qaidi Band (2017). It has been directed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Aadar also revealed that Tara has watched Hello Charlie and has pronounced her verdict about the film.

"She has seen the movie and she has really, really loved it. She kept saying, I think she spoke to Pankaj (Saraswat) sir also and told him what she felt and loved all the characters, and loved Shlokka and loved the entire script, and the concept and the fact that it is so unique and it's one of a kind. She's just saying already that it is one of her favourite movies," he said.

Also Read: Disha Patani posts stunning new pic, Tiger Shroff and sister Khushboo are all praise for her

Tara made the relationship Instagram-official back in August 2020. The actor shared a picture featuring Aadar on his birthday and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”