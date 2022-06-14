EXCLUSIVE! Ali Abbas Zafar quashes rumours of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shelving: Will go on floors by the end of this year

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has denied the conjecture that his next - a reboot of 1998’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - has been shelved. “This is absolutely baseless. We are very much on track and there’s no truth to the shelving rumours,” Zafar clears the air.

Revealing that the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer is very much on track, the director further adds, “We are currently working on the pre-production. I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. For a film of this large scale, months of pre-production is needed. We will go on floors by the end of this year or early next year and shoot in the UK.”

The speculations were rife after reality personality Kamal R Khan aka KRK tweeted, ‘Producer, director Ali Abbas Zafar has decided to not make film #bademiyanchotemiyan with Akshay and Tiger...’ The tweet led to many believing that the film has been put on the back burner, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

While the original starred actors Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, the reboot will star Kumar and Shroff. An announcement video was released back in February and the movie is expected to hit the screens in Christmas 2023.