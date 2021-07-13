EXCLUSIVE: Has KL Rahul finally made it official with Athiya Shetty?

Actor Athiya Shetty has been rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul for quite some time now. And things seem to be getting serious between the two. The cricketer is currently in England for a series, and is accompanied by Athiya, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty.

According to a source, Rahul had listed the actor as his partner before leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England last month, and communicated the same to the BCCI.

“The couple left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners, for which KL Rahul listed Athiya Shetty as his partner. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team,” the source reveals.

The couple has refrained from posting any pictures together from England, but the source informs that they were indeed “together in England in the team bubble for the match”.

However, we are waiting to see whether Athiya will get into the team bubble again for the Test series in England that begins next month.

Athiya, known for films such as Hero (2015), Mubarakan (2017) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019), had also shared a picture with the backdrop of The Ageas Bowl stadium, which was the venue for the WTC Final, which led to netizens point out that she was at the same hotel as the Indian cricket team.

Not just Athiya, Rahul has also been bonding with her brother Ahan Shetty. And while Athiya and Rahul may not have openly declared their relationship on social media, the cricketer has taken to Instagram to share pictures with Ahan. In the images, the two were seen taking a stroll on the streets of London. “Happy vibes,” Rahul captioned the pictures.

Fans even reacted on the picture as one called them ‘Jeeja saala (brothers-in-law)’, while another wrote, “Finally you have posted.”

Athiya, 28, and Rahul, 29 have till date remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship, though their Instagram posts for each other and of holidays together have always left everyone guessing. The couple was also recently named brand ambassadors for an eye wear brand.