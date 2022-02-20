Exclusive: Is Ammy Virk married? The actor says, ‘If there’s a secret, it’s a secret for a certain time’

Singer-actor Ammy Virk, who is quite popular in the Punjabi and Hindi film industries, has been known to be single. Nothing about his relationship has ever been in the spotlight, with the exception of a rumour of a relationship with ex Bigg Boss contestant, actor Himanshi Khurana, which the two later refuted. But, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Virk is already married and has a child. “Ammy is married and has a two-year-old daughter. He doesn’t speak about them to keep them away from the limelight. He is a complete family man. They are based in Punjab,” says the source about Virk, who was last seen on-screen in Kabir Khan’s 83.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When we contacted Virk for confirmation, he did not deny or confirm it. “I don’t want to disclose ki hai ke nahi. It’s my prerogative,” he says, adding, “If there’s a secret, it’s a secret for a certain time. Whenever we will disclose it, we will reveal everything. Whether I’m married or I’ve a kid or how many I have, I will talk about everything.” The 29-year-old also clarifies that the reason for secrecy has nothing to do with losing his fan base: “Uska koi masla nahin hai. It’s not like if I lie or tell the truth it will affect my fan-following. It’s my personal life and I don’t want to discuss it with anyone.”

The singer-actor stresses the importance of the right timing: “Abhi toh ye hi nahin pata ki kahan rehna hai, gaon, Mohali ki Mumbai ya Canada mein. When everything is settled, I’ll let you know.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}