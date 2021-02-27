EXCLUSIVE: Love the way Neena ji carries herself, says her Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Arjun Kapoor

There haven’t been many films in Bollywood that explore the special bond grandparents share with their grandkids. Sardar Ka Grandson, which stars Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor in that dynamic, is set to tap on that this summer on Netflix.

Amazing is how Kapoor, 35, describes his experience of working with Neena Gupta, aged 61. “I am working with Neena ji for the second time, so we didn’t have to break the ice. I and my mom used to watch her TV show Saans many years back. She’s been a fine actor, and I love the way she carries herself off and on camera. Her energy has enhanced my energy and performance!,” gushes the actor, who plays the role of Gupta’s US-returned grandson, Amreek Singh.

Gupta, who portrays the role of Sardar Kaur in the film, says Arjun is ‘very dedicated’ to his work. “He’s very fun and committed, and comes on set on time, knows his lines. We gelled and had a great time.”

It is in this phase of her career that things finally seem to have taken off, says Gupta “When director Kaashvi Nair narrated the story about the journey of a US-return grandson who wants to fulfil the last wish of his grandmother, I couldn’t believe it, and I said I want to shoot it right now! I am also getting other work which is better than what I have done all my life. I am thankful and not bitter about not getting roles when I was much younger.”

On making his debut on OTT, Kapoor says “In this post pandemic world, it is exciting... I have an opportunity to be seen in different languages, with subtitles, and have a touch point across the globe.”