Exclusive! Malaika Arora back home from the hospital; Amrita Arora says, ‘She will be totally fine in a few days’

Actor Malaika Arora is back home on Sunday morning, after being hospitalised overnight in a hospital in Navi Mumbai. Malaika’s sister, actor Amrita Arora confirmed the news with us.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 01:05 PM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

Actor Malaika Arora is home after suffering injuries in a car accident on the Mumbai - Pune highway on Saturday. Malaika got discharge from the hospital on Sunday morning. Malaika’s actor sister Amrita Arora confirmed the same with us. “She is home; recovering. She will be totally fine in a few days,” Amrita said.

Furthermore, a source also shared that Malaika had a few stitches on her head. Amrita didn’t comment on the same.

Malaika was discharged on Sunday morning from the Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai. She was hospitalised on Saturday after receiving minor injuries in an accident that took place near the Khalapur Toll Plaza. Reportedly, her car rammed into two cars on the highway.

“Malaika Arora Khan met with an accident on Mumbai Pune Highway. She has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai for treatment She has some minor injuries,” the Apollo hospital said in a statement.

