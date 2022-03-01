EXCLUSIVE: Mona Singh to help Mika Singh find his partner?

Singer Mika Singh is all set to find a partner for himself. Singh will be a part the new season of a popular matchmaking reality show.

Although the show won’t be the next edition of the international series like the one that featured Mallika Sherawat, instead the concept is the lines of the format that had celebrities such as Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajpooth hunting for their partner.

Furthermore, we’ve also exclusively learnt that actor Mona Singh is in talks to host the show. “The makers are keen to have Mona on board,” says a source close to the development. The team is yet to sign the papers. When we asked Mona for a confirmation, she replies, “I don’t have any confirmation, (so) I’d like to not comment.”

Moreover, it is also said that Mika’s brother and singer Daler Mehndi will be an integral part in helping find the perfect partner for his brother. “Mika is extremely kicked about the show, which is in the initial stages of making. He is on board, and has promised the makers to get his closest friends on the show as guests,” reveals an insider.

The untitled show will go on floors in July and depending on Singh’s availability, it’ll be shot either in Mumbai or an exotic Indian location. Singh and Mehndi didn’t reply to our calls till we went to press.