Fri, Nov 07, 2025
Exclusive: Nitanshi Goel joins Ahan Shetty for Shaad Ali's next

ByNatasha Coutinho
Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 09:39 pm IST

Ahan Shetty and Shaad Ali's upcoming love story will star Nitanshi Goel. Discussions with Sanjay Dutt for a key role are ongoing.

Reports of Ahan Shetty and Shaad Ali teaming up for their next, a love story have being doing the rounds. We have now learnt Nitanshi Goel has come on board as leading lady. The team is also in talks with Sanjay Dutt to join the cast.

Nitanshi Goel
A source connected to the film reveals, "The film is a UP based love story. Shaad completed the recce last month and has finalised his locations and other details. The film will be shot in and around Bareilly. Nitanshi is currently shooting her pan- India film in Hyderabad after which she starts prep for Shaad's film. The announcement will happen post the release of Border 2. Sanjay Dutt has also been approached for a pivotal role and talks are on but nothing is finalised yet. Shoot is expected to start by February 2026"

We reached out to Nitanshi, Shaad and Sanjay but they did not revert till the time of going to press.

