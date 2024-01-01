Exclusive: Rakul and Jackky to get married on February 22

The New Year is starting on a happy note for actor Rakul Preet Singh and her producer boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani with the couple taking their relationship to the next level. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will be getting married soon.

We have exclusively learnt that the couple is getting married in February. "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate," says a source.

The insider adds, “They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private.” In fact, they are enjoying a break before getting busy with the wedding festivities. "Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. In fact, Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break," adds the source.

The couple made it Insta official in October 2021. On Singh's birthday, Bhagnani had shared a romantic photo with his ladylove on Instagram, where they were seen holding hands. The caption read: "With you, days doesn't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun (sic)."

Since then, they have shared several posts for each other, and made many public appearances together.

Recently, she even posted a sweet birthday post for him. “Happppppy bdayyyyyyy my on this bday and everyday I wish you receive abundance of all that you desire . Your kindness, innocence is rare to find , your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny .. protect all of this cos they don’t make men like you anymore here is to adventures, travelling , eating and laughing together always @jackkybhagnani.”

She will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996. The starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.