Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor to shell out a lakh for joota churai rasam?

If our sources are to be believed actor Ranbir Kapoor has kept a budget of almost one lakh for the joota churai rasam. Read the other exclusive details about the wedding preparations.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Published on Apr 12, 2022 03:00 PM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

The wedding preparations are at their peak for the big Bollywood wedding of actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The preparations are in full swing and our source shares the wedding is kept on a strict budget. From what we have gathered, the jhoota chupai rasam will be interesting. “Mostly Alia’s girl gang will be in charge of stealing Ranbir’s shoes. A budget of one lakh has been kept aside for the same,” a little birdie informs.

Contrary to rumours, the couple will not having a grand sangeet ceremony or a bachelor’s party. “As per my information, it’s not happening. There is no elaborate sangeet as well. They may dance at the Mehendi function but there is no dedicated event as such,” the source adds.

Also, we’ve learnt that the couple will not have Veena Nagda, the mehendi artist but someone else. “Even the photographers are someone Grishma (Shah, Alia’s manager) and Alia have chosen, who have not done any celeb weddings yet. As for the mandap, a female set designer has been brought on board,” the source adds.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, Bhatt’s half- brother Rahul Bhatt mentioned that almost 200 bouncers will be in attendance for the wedding. Recently when Kapoor’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor was about the wedding, she replied, “Main kyun batau?” In the banter with the paparazzi, she also welcomed the photographer at the wedding.

