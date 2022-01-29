EXCLUSIVE! Saiee Manjrekar debunks dating rumors, says, “It’s a little weird”

Dabangg 3 (2019) actor Saiee Manjrekar was recently spotted in Juhu by the paparazzi with producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhan Nadiadwala, 20. Soon tongues started wagging. Reportedly, the two have been seeing each other and are at the initial stage of their relationship. However, while talking to us exclusively, Manjrekar debunked the conjectures.

“We are childhood best friends. We’ve known each other all our lives and have always been good friends. There is no dating (involved). We are not together, there’s no truth to it,” clarifies the actor.

From an interesting perspective, this is Manjrekar’s first linkup in the showbiz. A sweet welcome to the industry where actors are subjected to such conjectures.

Point this to her and she quips, “I really don’t know how I feel. It’s a little bit weird. I didn’t have someone who spreads rumours about me since school. (But) As long as I, my friends, and family know the truth, I’m okay with it.”

While posing in front of the paps recently, Manjrekar and Nadiadwala came out separately. Reportedly the two even asked the paps to not click them together. “It’s just a thing about privacy,” the 20-year-old clarifies and adds, “We are friends and we didn’t want it to blow out of proportion.”

On a parting note, Manjrekar reveals that she is currently single. “Work is my only relationship. I’m not looking left, right, or centre. I’ve blinders on,” she signs off.