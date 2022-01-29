Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / EXCLUSIVE! Saiee Manjrekar debunks dating rumors, says, “It’s a little weird”
bollywood

EXCLUSIVE! Saiee Manjrekar debunks dating rumors, says, “It’s a little weird”

Actor Saiee Manjrekar recently made headlines with her linkup with Subhan Nadiadwala. The actor exclusively debunks the rumours
EXCLUSIVE! Saiee Manjrekar debunks dating rumors, says, “It’s a little weird”
EXCLUSIVE! Saiee Manjrekar debunks dating rumors, says, “It’s a little weird”
Published on Jan 29, 2022 04:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByVinay MR Mishra

Dabangg 3 (2019) actor Saiee Manjrekar was recently spotted in Juhu by the paparazzi with producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhan Nadiadwala, 20. Soon tongues started wagging. Reportedly, the two have been seeing each other and are at the initial stage of their relationship. However, while talking to us exclusively, Manjrekar debunked the conjectures.

“We are childhood best friends. We’ve known each other all our lives and have always been good friends. There is no dating (involved). We are not together, there’s no truth to it,” clarifies the actor.

From an interesting perspective, this is Manjrekar’s first linkup in the showbiz. A sweet welcome to the industry where actors are subjected to such conjectures.

Point this to her and she quips, “I really don’t know how I feel. It’s a little bit weird. I didn’t have someone who spreads rumours about me since school. (But) As long as I, my friends, and family know the truth, I’m okay with it.”

While posing in front of the paps recently, Manjrekar and Nadiadwala came out separately. Reportedly the two even asked the paps to not click them together. “It’s just a thing about privacy,” the 20-year-old clarifies and adds, “We are friends and we didn’t want it to blow out of proportion.”

On a parting note, Manjrekar reveals that she is currently single. “Work is my only relationship. I’m not looking left, right, or centre. I’ve blinders on,” she signs off. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out