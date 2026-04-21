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Exclusive: Salman Khan underwent a transformation for Maatrubhumi. Here’s how he trained at extreme Ladakh altitudes

According to a source close to Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan underwent one of the most gruelling fitness transformations of his recent career for the film. 

Apr 21, 2026 01:22 pm IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to surprise fans with not just a striking new look, but a full-blown physical transformation in his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. Hindustan Times has learnt that the actor underwent a grueling fitness regimen for the role, pushing his limits while training in the extreme high-altitude conditions of Ladakh.

Maatrubhumi stars Salman Khan as an Indian Army Colonel.

In fact, Salman went all out, blending intense endurance drills with heavy weight sessions to embody the demands of the character.

Salman Khan undergoes physical transformation

According to a source close to the production of Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan underwent one of the most gruelling fitness transformations of his recent career for the film. While stationed in Ladakh, the superstar turned to an intense calisthenics-driven routine to stay in shape.

“Salman Khan has undergone a remarkable physical transformation for the film. He has been training at extreme high altitudes in Ladakh, combining intense endurance drills with heavy weight sessions. It is easily one of the most grueling fitness regimens he has taken on in recent years, reflecting a completely new level of commitment to the role. During a 45-day schedule in Ladakh, the superstar adopted a calisthenics-based fitness routine to maintain his physique, as it was difficult to carry a full gym setup at such high-altitude shooting locations,” said the source.

The film’s teaser, released in December, showed Salman leading his troops in a close combat battle against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh. It was touted to be based on the clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in 2020. The teaser sparked controversy when state-backed media in China, particularly the Global Times, claimed that it "distorts facts" and fuels anti-China sentiment.

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. It also stars Chitrangda Singh. The makers say that the film now aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family. No release date has been announced yet.

 
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