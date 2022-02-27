Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Exclusive! Shibani Dandekar and I were crushing on Farhan Akhtar: Gauahar Khan
bollywood

Exclusive! Shibani Dandekar and I were crushing on Farhan Akhtar: Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan reveals that not only Shibani Dandekar, but everyone else was also smitten by her now-husband, Farhan Akhtar when they met on a reality show.
Gauahar Khan; Inset: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar
Published on Feb 27, 2022 10:29 AM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

Actor couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar met on a reality show, I Can Do That, where he was the host and she was a contestant. It is widely speculated that the two fell in love on the 2015 show. Actor Gauahar Khan, who was also a contestant on the show, reveals that Shibani did have a liking for Farhan then.

“I don’t know if their love story started then, because I wouldn’t have any idea. But we were all crushing on Farhan at that time. We were all smitten by him, including Shibani and I. I remember we used to talk about how good-looking he was or how amazing a person he was,” she tells us.

Talking about the newly married couple, who tied the knot on February 19, Khan says, “When I got to know about them being together, a couple of years later, I was very happy. They look good together. I think if you are meant to be together, you vibe, and I guess they vibed to a level where today, they are married! They look amazing and happy together.”

It has almost been seven years since that show ended and the Rocket Singh (2009) actor admits that she has not stayed in touch with them. “I did leave a message on their Instagram and sent them my wishes (on their wedding). I’m not personally in touch with them. I know Shibani, we connect on social issues on and off,” she shares, adding, “Farhan is the only actor I really admire in the industry. I love his ability to act and direct.”

