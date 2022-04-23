EXCLUSIVE | Sonam will be a perfect mom and she’d do even better films after she delivers: Anil Kapoor

Super ecstatic to be a grandfather soon, actor Anil Kapoor can’t contain his excitement as he talks about his eldest daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor, who is pregnant with her first child. “I was very emotional about it and felt so happy,” says Anil, sharing his first reaction on hearing the happy news.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has been over a month since Sonam announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with husband, businessman Anand Ahuja. Anil had penned a note for the to-be-parents, and wrote, “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life — GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news! (sic)”

Asked what kind of a mother he thinks Sonam would make, Anil doesn’t hesitate and calls his daughter a perfectionist. “Sonam is a perfectionist in whatever she does. And I’m sure she would be a perfect mother, too. The way she has been — I’ve been to her London house, Delhi house and now her Mumbai house is also getting ready and it’s absolutely beautiful and fabulous — she has taken the aesthetics from her mother and her grandmother, and of course her maasi (Kaveeta Bhambhani Singh). So, all the women in the house had that [good taste]. And they all have been great mothers, great wives and homemakers, and I’m sure Sonam will also be just like that,” says the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He goes on to add that not just on the personal front, even professionally, Sonam would shine as a working mother like other women in the family.

“All of them have always worked all the lives. My wife has always worked in America. Sonam’s maasi is one of the best interior decorators, and even my mother-in-law used to work a lot. Sonam also loves working and she a very passionate actress, a passionate wife and daughter, and would be a passionate mother, too. Whatever she does, she does it with a lot of heart. She’s all heart, everybody knows that. She’s very generous, very giving.”

On whether audiences can expect to see Sonam balancing mommy duties along with work, Anil says she is, in fact, looking forward to get back to work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People just love her. She has not had a [film] release for quite some time, but people still remember her. The kind of work she has done, the body work she has [to her credit], and she’s done some special films, I’m sure she’s going to do even better films after she delivers and gets back to work. She’s looking forward to getting back to work very soon,” the proud father wraps up.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@monikarawal