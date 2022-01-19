Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Exclusive: Zareen Khan says, 'I cannot be a monkey on Salman Khan’s back'; says she is 'replaceable right now'
bollywood

Exclusive: Zareen Khan says, 'I cannot be a monkey on Salman Khan’s back'; says she is 'replaceable right now'

The actor, in an heartful tête-à-tête, opens up about being dispensable and why the assumptions of Salman Khan being her godfather ‘undermines her struggles’
Exclusive: Zareen Khan says, “ I cannot be a monkey on Salman Khan’s back”, calls herself “replaceable right now”
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 04:55 PM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

It is almost 12 years for actor Zareen Khan in the Hindi film industry, however, the actor has no qualms in accepting that she is still replaceable. “Actors are insecure,” she admits, “They are indispensable and replaceable. And nobody really cares. I’ve always been very content in my own space. So, I have never been in any race. But I do think I’m quite replaceable, right now. Unless you are an A-lister, people won’t wait for you.”

Looking back at her journey, Khan realises that people may have mistaken her coy nature as arrogance. “My dad had left us, (so) it was me who had to take the responsibility, to take care of my family financially. I did not have anybody helping me or guiding me. It was intimidating. I was intimidated and many took it as arrogance. There have been times when I felt lost in the industry. I wanted to do good work but I wasn’t allowed to show my acting talent and what I could bring to the table. There were preconceived notions about me, as I was just a pretty face,” Khan opens her heart out.

The actor started her career in 2010 alongside Salman Khan in Veer. Since then, conjectures have been rife that Salman helped her in her career. “A lot of people still have that assumption,” Khan shares and adds, “I’m thankful to Salman because I would’ve never entered the industry if it was not for me. He gave me an entrance to the industry. But my struggle started after I became a part of the industry because then I knew nothing. Salman is an amazing person but he is also a busy man. I cannot be a monkey on his back and bother him for little things. A lot of people to date think that all the work I do is through him and that’s not true. Salman is a friend and just a phone call away but I’m not pestering him. And that undermines the struggle, the hard work that I’ve done.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP