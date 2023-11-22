Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to do bike stunts like Tom Cruise, actor reveals what's stopping him

Shah Rukh Khan has responded after a fan asked him if he has thought of doing what Tom Cruise did in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Taking to X on Wednesday, Shah Rukh held an Ask Me Anything session. He wrote, "Have 15 minutes to dwell on life, the universe and everything else. Ok zyaada ho gaya (that's too much)!! Let’s do a simple why? What? Where? for 15 mins. Feeling happy and feeling Lutt Putt types…#ASKSrk time now…." (Also Read | Dunki Drop 2: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's song Lutt Putt Gaya will force you to dance in your seats. Watch)

Shah Rukh reacts to Tom Cruise question

A fan shared a screenshot of Tom Cruise in midair as he jumped from his bike. The person wrote, "@iamsrk Have you ever thought of doing something like Tom Cruise did in MI:7? #AskSRK." Shah Rukh replied, "Mere paas motorcycle nahi hai yaar (I don't have a motorcycle, my friend)!!!"

Shah Rukh talks about Dunki, Archies

Another person asked, "@iamsrk just saw Lutt Putt loving every bit of it from where u get child-like electrifying energy at 58?" He replied, "I have a little baby at home. So I try and keep his innocence and energy in songs." An X user asked if he is 'more excited about Dunki or Archies' and the actor said, "Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us, I think we are all sorted."

Shah Rukh opens up on feeling anxious

A tweet read, "You said, failure makes you humble, what after Pathaan and Jawan's success, how are you feeling??" He said, "Humbled and too loved. Thank u all." Another fan asked, "What was the time when SRK felt the most anxious and how did you deal with your nerves?" Shah Rukh replied, "I deal with nerves by being nervous….and quiet on my own. I write a bit and spend time with kids."

Shah Rukh shares tips to watch Dunki ‘without ticket’

A person asked, "Is there a dunky way (illegal without ticket) to enter a theatre?" Shah Rukh replied, "I used to patao (impress) the projectionist when I was young and wanted to watch films. Try it…it may work perhaps. But don’t tell anyone I told u this. It’s our secret." He signed off saying, "Now time to go for the rest of the day's journey. Have fun guys and girls. Thank you for your time. Enjoy Lutt Putt a little more….until next time. Love you all. #Dunki."

About Dunki

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. It also stars Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Dunki is all set to hit cinemas on December 21.

