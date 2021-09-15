Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fan spots damp wall in Hrithik Roshan’s home, actor reveals he's living in a rented house

Hrithik Roshan replied to a fan who spotted a damp wall in a picture he recently posted. The actor had shared a picture of his mother standing on the balcony.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan reveals he lives in a rent apartment in Mumbai. 

Hrithik Roshan recently responded to a fan who brought everyone's attention to a damp in the wall of his latest Instagram post. On Wednesday morning, Hrithik shared a picture from his breakfast date with his mother, Pinky Roshan. 

While the Super 30 actor's attention was on his mother, who was standing on the balcony, a few of his fans' attention went to a patch of dampness which was in the centre of the frame. 

Of the many fans, one wrote, “Gaur se dekhie Hrithik Roshan ke ghar me silan (Look closely, there’s a damp wall in Hrithik Roshan’s house).” Hrithik responded, “Filhaal ghar bhi rent par hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald (Living in a rented apartment right now. I am buying my own house soon)”. 

Hrithik then added, “Aur seelan nahi hoga toh seelan ko theek karne ka mazaa kaise aayega bhai? (If there is no dampness, how will we enjoy the process of fixing it?)”.

Last year, Mumbai Mirror reported that the Roshans rented an apartment in Juhu and were paying rent of 8.25 lakh per month. The October 2020 report also revealed that Hrithik has bought apartments worth 97.5 crore in Mumbai. 

He intends on integrating them for a ‘mansion-in-the-air’. While one apartment is a duplex penthouse, the other is a single-storey home. The apartments are located on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of a building in the Juhu-Versova Link Road. The newspaper reported Hrithik paid 67.5 crore for the duplex and 30 crore for the 14th-floor apartment

The apartment is spread across a combined 38,000 sq ft. There is a 6,500 sq ft terrace, and the family will have access to 10 parking spots. It also gives an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea. 

 

