Fans in awe after seeing Nysa Devgan's transformation in these stunning new pics: 'Most beautiful among all star kids'

Fashion designer Anita Dongre shared a bunch of new pictures of Nysa Devgan and fans cannot believe how pretty she looks now. Anita shared photos of Nysa in one of latest creations, looking stunning. Nysa is the daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol. (Also read: Nysa Devgan poses with Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan at Diwali celebrations, fans call her 'so beautiful.' See pics)

Sharing the photos of Nysa, Anita captioned the post, “@nysadevgan in the Reyah Lehenga paired with the Jabeen Necklace. Styled by : @radhikamehra #NysaDevgan #AnitaDongre.” Nysa is seen posing almost professionally in the photos. She wore this dress to one of the many Diwali parties in Mumbai over the weekend.

Fans of the star kid left a bunch of positive comments on the post. “She looks lovely,” wrote a person. Another compared her to Kajol. “Her smile, beautiful like her mom,” read a comment. “Omg she looks like Jasmine,” read another. A person also wrote, “I don't know why but she @nysadevgan looks most beautiful among all star kids.” A person also wrote on Twitter, “Look at her!!!! she got a glow up.”

Nysa had the most eventful Diwali. She celebrated the festival with Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and a bunch of other star kids. In one of the photos shared online by a social media user Orhan Awatramani, Aryan Khan struck a pose with Nysa, and actor Tripti Dimri. Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and others.

Ajay Devgn also treated fans by sharing a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations with his family. He posed with Kajol, Nysa, son Yug, sister Neelam and her sons Aaman and Daanish.

For the caption, the actor picked one of Amitabh Bachchan's famous lines in the film Mohabbatein. "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan," Ajay captioned the post.

Nysa finished her school in Singapore at United World College of South East Asia. She later moved to Switzerland for higher studies. There is no confirmation yet if she wishes to join Bollywood like her parents.

