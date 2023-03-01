Fans call it 'ghor aparadh' as actor Ashish Vidyarthi tries 'rasgulla chai' in new vlog. Watch

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has shared a video from his Kolkata visit where he tried a special tea, Rasgulla chai. However, his fans remained divided as he shared a video on Instagram to give them a glimpse of his visit to such a tea shop. Many looked disappointed with the idea of mixing rasgulla with tea but a few were willing to try it once. Also read: Anushka Sharma relishes dosa in Cape Town, drools over her meal spread. See photo

Sharing the video, Ashish wrote, “Rasgulla Chai kabhi kiya kya try.. (have you tried rasgulla tea ever)? Chumuke Chomok Southcity," along with the exact address of the tea shop. In the video, he is seen watching the entire preparation of the tea at the shop. The cook also explains how the tea masala is made of 14 ingredients and the whole preparation is not very sweet.

On trying the rasgulla chai in a earthen cup, Ashish says, “Wow, this is unique. Kai baar hota hai na jab humlog bread dip karke khaate hain aur bread andar gir jata hai, isme ye jo bread hai, is bread ka bhi taste hai kyunki ye chhena (rasgulla) hai (Sometimes we are having bread and tea and bread falls into the tea. Here, even this bread has a certain taste because this is actually rasgulla). Chai hai, chai mein rasgulla hai, not joking. It's tasty.”

But his fans didn't seem convinced and shared their disappointment in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Maaaaf kardo (excuse me)….. please.” Another said, “Kuch bhi (what even).” One more said, “I'm your big fan ....par aaj pura mood khrab kr diyaa (you spoiled my mood).” A comment also read: “This is not creativity this is called mindlessness to earn money.”

A fan wrote in Hindi, “Satyanash kar dia chai ka bakwas (the tea is destroyed).” Another comment read: "Aap kaise is paap mein bhagidaar ho sakte ho. Yah chai ke saath atyachar hai, ghor apraadh hai (How can you do such a sin. This is injustice to the tea, a sin)."

Many also came up with good and bad suggestions for the actor. A fan said, “Sir please chai aur parle G khao (have tea and Parle-G).” Another said, “sir maggie chai khao.” An angry fan said, “Sir fish bhi dal do chai me (sir make fish tea as well).”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.