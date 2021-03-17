Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans do not believe Hrithik Roshan's claim that he eats samosas, this was his reply
Fans do not believe Hrithik Roshan's claim that he eats samosas, this was his reply

Hrithik Roshan has shared two new pictures on Instagram and his fans can't believe his claim in the caption. It takes about the actor's love for samosas.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan has shared a new picture on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan always create a storm every time he shares a picture of himself on social media. The actor has now shared yet another photo from probably an ad shoot at his residence and made it clear to not go by his looks.

Sharing the picture, which shows him concentrating hard while working on a laptop, he wrote in caption, "Don’t be fooled by the serious face. It’s a menu. #itakemyfoodveryseriously #missinmysamosas."

His fans and friends also chipped in to talk about the picture in the comments section which received nearly 1.5 million likes within a few hours. His Koi... Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta wrote, "Me too." Tiger Shroff and Huma Qureshi shared laughing emojis in their reaction to the post while Hrithik's filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan commented, "Hahaha."

Navya Naveli shares family portrait to wish Shweta Bachchan on 47th birthday

'Janhvi has potential to be next Alia': Roohi star reacts to fan comment

Pulkit Samrat: People connect with me as a Delhi boy much more than anything else

Khushi Kapoor's new magic hour pics leave Aaliyah, Shanaya floored

A fan commented on the post as if not convinced by the actor's claim, "You want us to believe u eat samosas." The Krrish actor replied to the fan, "Is there anything better?"

Another fan commented, "That nose is so sharp, it could actually cut the potatoes for your samosas." This also earned a reply from the actor who wrote, "comes with collapsible nostrils."

Hrithik shared another picture on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Work from home day." It shows him talking to a few people in his living room.

Hrithik Roshan working from home.

Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda shares family portrait to wish Shweta Bachchan on 47th birthday, Amitabh Bachchan drops cutest pics of his daughter

Hrithik was last seen in the action-packed 2019 film, War, in which he was pitted against Tiger Shroff. He also essayed the role of a teacher, inspired from the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, in Super 30.

The Kaabil actor will now reunite with War director Sidharth Anand for their next, titled Fighter. He would be starring alongside Deepika Padukone for the first time. He is also expected to return as the superhero Krrish with the next installment in the film franchise headlined by his father.

