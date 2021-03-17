Navya Naveli Nanda shares family portrait to wish Shweta Bachchan on birthday, Amitabh Bachchan drops cutest pics of her
Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, turns 47 on Wednesday and has received a loads of wishes from her family, friends and well wishers. Among the first ones to wish her was her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Amitabh.
Navya took to Instagram post midnight to share a picture from a dinner date with her parents Shweta and Nikhil Nanda and brother Agastya Nanda. It shows the family of four posing at a restaurant in winter wear with a cake placed in front of them. She wrote along with the picture, "happy birthday mom & dad. nothing better than you."
Around the same time, Amitabh also took to Twitter to share an unseen childhood picture of Shweta and wrote, "daughters be the best .. and thank you all for the greetings for Shweta .." He again treated his fans with yet another unseen childhood picture of Shweta on his blog. Sharing a picture of him playing with a baby Shweta, Amitabh again thanked his fans for wishing her on her birthday.
He also shared a collage of his and Shweta's throwback picture and a recent one on Instagram. While one picture shows Amitabh with a little Shweta, dressed up candidly with a pallu on her head and a bindi on her forehead, the other shows the father-daughter duo striking a pose for the camera.
Abhishek Bachchan also dropped an unseen childhood picture with Shweta on the occasion. It shows a young Amitabh holding Abhishek and Shweta in his each arm. "Happy birthday to the big sis. Love you," wrote Abhishek.
Shweta is married to Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda and the two have two kids together: Navya Naveli and Agastya. She released her first book - Paradise Towers in 2018 and also launched a fashion label in the same year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan claims he was just looking for samosas in the menu in new pic
- Hrithik Roshan has shared two new pictures on Instagram and his fans can't believe his claim in the caption. It takes about the actor's love for samosas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli shares family portrait to wish Shweta Bachchan on 47th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Janhvi has potential to be next Alia': Roohi star reacts to fan comment
- Janhvi Kapoor had an adorable reaction when a fan compared her to Alia Bhatt, and said that her career could pan out like Alia's.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol has a reply at the ready for those who say she has a 'good appetite'
- Actor Kajol has shared a new meme of herself, poking fun at her 'good appetite'. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat: People connect with me as a Delhi boy much more than anything else
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor's new magic hour pics leave Aaliyah, Shanaya floored
- Khushi Kapoor's new Instagram pictures have impressed one and all, including sister Janhvi Kapoor. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adhyayan opens up about whether he'd work with ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra again
- Adhyayan Suman was asked if he's willing to work with ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra again. The couple spoke about their breakup last week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty trades her 'Raj' for Rajpal Yadav, romances in the woods. Watch
- Shilpa Shetty, on her Hungama 2 co-star Rajpal Yadav's birthday, gave a hilarious spin to Dhadkan's famous song Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya's stunning new pics make Suhana go 'OMG', Khushi calls them 'insane
- Shanaya Kapoor's latest Instagram post has drawn reactions from Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Anjini Dhawan and others. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal on the impact fame has had on his personal life
- In a new interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his favourite thing about stardom, the impact of fame on his personal life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When SRK said if he found out Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'
- Actor Shah Rukh Khan said in an appearance on Koffee with Karan that if he found out his daughter Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sobhita Dhulipala stars in Dev Patel’s debut directorial: What works for me is my love for risk-taking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Excited Alia Bhatt wiggles in her seat while cutting her birthday cake, watch
- Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her 28th birthday. In a video from her dinner party with her family, Alia was seen giggling and wiggling while cutting her birthday cake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar's son Yash channels Shah Rukh Khan's 'cool' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibe
- Karan Johar brought back memories of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with the help of his son Yash. The filmmaker shared a video of the little one wearing the iconic 'cool' chain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita's daughter Renee offers advice on how to take down trolls
- Renee Sen, the older daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a post about how to handle haters. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox