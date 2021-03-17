IND USA
Shweta Bachchan turns 47.
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda shares family portrait to wish Shweta Bachchan on birthday, Amitabh Bachchan drops cutest pics of her

Amitabh Bachchan has shared some unseen childhood pictures of daughter Shweta Bachchan on her 47th birthday. Her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also wished her with a lovely family picture.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:02 AM IST

Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, turns 47 on Wednesday and has received a loads of wishes from her family, friends and well wishers. Among the first ones to wish her was her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Amitabh.

Navya took to Instagram post midnight to share a picture from a dinner date with her parents Shweta and Nikhil Nanda and brother Agastya Nanda. It shows the family of four posing at a restaurant in winter wear with a cake placed in front of them. She wrote along with the picture, "happy birthday mom & dad. nothing better than you."

Around the same time, Amitabh also took to Twitter to share an unseen childhood picture of Shweta and wrote, "daughters be the best .. and thank you all for the greetings for Shweta .." He again treated his fans with yet another unseen childhood picture of Shweta on his blog. Sharing a picture of him playing with a baby Shweta, Amitabh again thanked his fans for wishing her on her birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan with Shweta.
He also shared a collage of his and Shweta's throwback picture and a recent one on Instagram. While one picture shows Amitabh with a little Shweta, dressed up candidly with a pallu on her head and a bindi on her forehead, the other shows the father-daughter duo striking a pose for the camera.

Abhishek Bachchan also dropped an unseen childhood picture with Shweta on the occasion. It shows a young Amitabh holding Abhishek and Shweta in his each arm. "Happy birthday to the big sis. Love you," wrote Abhishek.

Shweta is married to Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda and the two have two kids together: Navya Naveli and Agastya. She released her first book - Paradise Towers in 2018 and also launched a fashion label in the same year.

OTT
Topics
shweta bachchan nanda party shweta bachchan amitabh bachchan navya naveli nanda

