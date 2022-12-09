Fans go crazy over Hrithik Roshan's 'katai zahar' look at Red Sea Film Festival: 'The man who doesn't need any filters'

Hrithik Roshan simply decked up in a grey suit paired with a white tee for his appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah but his industry colleagues and fans couldn't have enough of him. The actor shared a few pictures of his look for the festival on Instagram and received more than 1.3 million likes within a few hours. Also read: Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad holds his hand as they step out for lunch date in Mumbai

Sharing the pictures on Instagram Thursday night, Hrithik wrote, “#RedSeaIFF22 #FilmIsEverything #vanityfair.” He is seen posing during a photo shoot ahead of his appearance at the event.

Hrithik Roshan shared his pics from Jeddah.

Hrithik Roshan dons a suit for his appearance at Red Sea film festival.

His Koi…Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta called him a “Hottie” in the comments section. His mom Pinkie Roshan wrote, “Proud of you, looking SHARP.” Zoya Akhtar also dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Celebrity fitness trainer Kris Gethin commented, “Hot stuff - gizza kiss.”

A fan wrote in reaction to the post, “Only human being on earth who is becoming younger with time.” Another said, “Damnnnn sirrrrr who will say you're 48.... Noooo you're justtt 32, ageing like a fine wine.” A person also commented, “The man who don't want any filters.” Many also called him “Greek God” and “katai zehar (poison)” in the comments section.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan had walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor also attended the festival during these days. According to ANI, The festival aims to become the top fest and market in the region and a key driver in the kingdom's ongoing effort to build a film and TV industry practically from scratch after lifting its 35-year-old religion-related ban on cinema in 2017.

Hrithik is currently working on Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The film will have him opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. He was recently seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan.

