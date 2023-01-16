Fans like Suhana Khan's no-makeup look: 'Shah Rukh's daughter always looks lovely'

Suhana Khan and mom Gauri Khan were spotted visiting a friend's house on Sunday evening. Suhana was without makeup and was simply dressed in a white vest and a grey jacket paired with black pants. Her fans liked her no-makeup look after she made several glamourous appearances at various parties around the New Year. Also read: Suhana Khan stuns in black dress as she attends birthday bash with Agastya Nanda, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Suhana Khan sitting in a car and Gauri walking out of a house to join her. Gauri was in a soft pink knee-length dress and carried a jacket along. While Suhana sat comfortably in the car, on being continuously clicked by the paparazzi, she slipped her jacket off her shoulder.

A fan commented on the video, “Kuchh bhi shahruk ki beti humesha descent lagti hai no drama no attention seeker (Shah Rukh's daughter always looks decent no matter what).” Another said, “True. I find her humble too. Even though she’s the daughter from the biggest star of Bollywood she’s more humble and kind than other nepo kids.” A fan also commented, “She actually looks quite lovely without all that plastered make up she seems to favour all the time!” A comment also read: “People will surely appreciate her cause her acting skills are amazing".

Suhana is all set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She will be seen essaying the role of Veronica in the film that would also mark the film debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor. The film will release on Netflix this year.

A day before, Gauri Khan, along with Suhana and son Aryan Khan, was spotted at Kajal Anand's birthday bash. While Gauri was in a beige dress, Suhana was in a short black dress and had her hair tied at the back. She and Aryan are often spotted together at film screenings and events. Aryan too is gearing up for his debut as a writer-director. He has already completed writing a web series and will begin its direction this year.

