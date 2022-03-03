Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans love Naseeruddin Shah's ‘Einstein look’ as he poses with Pankaj Kapur, Ratna, Supriya, in a 'frame full of talent'
bollywood

Fans love Naseeruddin Shah's ‘Einstein look’ as he poses with Pankaj Kapur, Ratna, Supriya, in a 'frame full of talent'

A picture from Sanah Kapur's wedding shows sisters Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak with their respective husbands Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur.
Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah at Sanah Kapur's wedding.
Published on Mar 03, 2022 10:38 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur's daughter Sanah Kapoor got married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa on Wednesday. The wedding also registered attendance from Supriya's sister Ratna Pathak Shah and her husband, Naseeruddin Shah. Fans got their hands on a picture of the four of them from the wedding and have been sharing it on social media. (Also read: Sisters Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak dance together with bride-to-be Sanah Kapur. Watch)

In the photo, Pankaj and Naseer are seen standing in the back in almost-matching outfits. They are wearing white shirts underneath black vests. Ratna is in the front with Supriya. While she is wearing a yellow saree, Supriya is in a pink suit. All four are flashing big smiles for the camera.

RELATED STORIES

Fans of the actors were happy to see them together. Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak are considered among the four greatest actors from the Indian film industry. This is a rare occasion that all of them have come together in a frame, despite also being relatives.

The photo was also posted on a sub-Reddit where fans left comments about the actors. One joked that Naseeruddin was channelling Albert Einstein with his white hair-white beard look. “Mr Shah channeling his inner Albert Einstein here, had to do a double-take,” they wrote. Another commented, “I mean It's almost safe to say that's half of bollywood's talented, brilliant, powerful artists in same picture.” A fan wrote, “How do Pankaj and Naseeruddin look more like siblings than the actual sisters lol. All amazing actors though. Particularly love watching the Pathak sisters on screen. They're just so natural and effortless.”

Sanah and Mayank got married in a day wedding on Wednesday. It was also attended by Pankaj's oldest child, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. Their kids Misha and Zain were also part of the celebrations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
naseeruddin shah pankaj kapur supriya pathak ratna pathak shah ratna pathak
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP