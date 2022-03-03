Fans love Naseeruddin Shah's ‘Einstein look’ as he poses with Pankaj Kapur, Ratna, Supriya, in a 'frame full of talent'

Actors Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur's daughter Sanah Kapoor got married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa on Wednesday. The wedding also registered attendance from Supriya's sister Ratna Pathak Shah and her husband, Naseeruddin Shah. Fans got their hands on a picture of the four of them from the wedding and have been sharing it on social media. (Also read: Sisters Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak dance together with bride-to-be Sanah Kapur. Watch)

In the photo, Pankaj and Naseer are seen standing in the back in almost-matching outfits. They are wearing white shirts underneath black vests. Ratna is in the front with Supriya. While she is wearing a yellow saree, Supriya is in a pink suit. All four are flashing big smiles for the camera.

Fans of the actors were happy to see them together. Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak are considered among the four greatest actors from the Indian film industry. This is a rare occasion that all of them have come together in a frame, despite also being relatives.

The photo was also posted on a sub-Reddit where fans left comments about the actors. One joked that Naseeruddin was channelling Albert Einstein with his white hair-white beard look. “Mr Shah channeling his inner Albert Einstein here, had to do a double-take,” they wrote. Another commented, “I mean It's almost safe to say that's half of bollywood's talented, brilliant, powerful artists in same picture.” A fan wrote, “How do Pankaj and Naseeruddin look more like siblings than the actual sisters lol. All amazing actors though. Particularly love watching the Pathak sisters on screen. They're just so natural and effortless.”

Sanah and Mayank got married in a day wedding on Wednesday. It was also attended by Pankaj's oldest child, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. Their kids Misha and Zain were also part of the celebrations.

