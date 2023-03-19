Fans love Rekha's white saree and sneakers look, says 'she is looking so cool'. Watch

Veteran actor Rekha never fails to impress fans with her ageless beauty and her choice of sarees and jewellery. On Saturday, Rekha was spotted arriving at designer Manish Malhotra's home in Mumbai in a simple white saree with a golden border, paired with matching sneakers and big gold earrings. She sported red lips and wore sunglasses. She had her hair tied in a bun and also carried a matching white potli bag. Fans loved how she paired her saree with sneakers and praised her on social media. Also read: Rekha dazzles in white saree at film event, fans call her 'forever gorgeous' as she proves her fashion veteran status

Rekha was spotted on Saturday. (Viral Bhayani)

A paparazzo account shared a video of Rekha from Saturday night on Instagram. It shows her getting out of her car in a hurry and walking up to Manish's gate. As photographers ask her about her well being, she also asks them, “Kaise hain aap (how are you)?” Fans couldn't stop praising her style in the comments section of the post.

A fan exclaimed, “Shoes dali hai saree pe wow (she's worn shoes with a saree, wow).” Another wrote, “She is looking so cool with those shoes on saree….loved it and her glowing face wow…beauty at her best." One more said, “Living for the saree and sneakers look.” A comment also read, “Sneakers with sari , she's epic.”

Many were also in awe of the glow Rekha had on her face. A fan commented, “Oh this is pure evergreen soul.” Another wrote, “How does she glow that much even in this age...aur ek hum hai glow ka low bhi ni hai (and here I am with not even little glow).” “Her grace, her aura like a queen,” wrote yet another fan. A fan also called her “classy as always”. A person also compared her to actors of the current generation and wrote, “Kya baat hai inki smile, Rekhaji ek taraf aur industry ki sari actresses ek taraf, is age mei bhi kya fitness hai, evergreen n so sophisticated (look at her smile, fitness at this age. She stands out among other actors)."

Rekha is one of the most successful actors of the Hindi film industry. She is usually spotted at film parties and events now days or as a guest on reality shows.

