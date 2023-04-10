Fans love Sonam Kapoor's beautiful Delhi house as she welcomes son Vayu. See pics

Sonam Kapoor gave a glimpse of her beautiful house in Delhi as she posted a couple of pictures of the interiors on Instagram. On Monday, the actor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu to their Delhi home. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor gives tour of grand NMACC museum, says she hasn't seen something like this. Watch)

Sonam Kapoor posing with her husband Anand Ahuja, his brother Anant and mother Priya Ahuja.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a couple of pictures which gave her fans a tour of her abode. She also shared a cute picture with son Vayu in dad Anand's arms, along with her in-laws; Anand's brother Anant and mother Priya Ahuja. In the caption, Sonam expressed her words of gratitude to the team of professionals that made Vayu's homecoming so beautiful and special, namely florist Karan, The Laddoo Wala and Indus Culinary. In the caption she wrote, "Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi… @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary PS this is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonderful team of professionals!"

In one of the pictures, Sonam shared a glimpse of the dining table that was designed with banana leaves, different kinds of roses, and brown coconuts on the table. Another picture showed a bunch of lotus flowers along with bananas and green coconuts. A separate picture gave a glimpse of a huge chandelier spread across the dining room area with the roof made of glass, providing sunlight on the entire space. Sonam also took to her Instagram Stories to share detailed pictures of the floral setup at her Delhi abode, where the dining space was set up with beautiful arrangements of flowers and fruits in the middle, as the plates were set up on the side.

Reacting to the pictures, Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor commented with heart emoticons. Many fans also commented on how aesthetically pleasing the design and floral arrangements looked together. one fan wrote, "Love the long vases with leaves." While another comment read, "Nice ! Love the amount of mogra buds !" Another fan wrote, "Absolutely beautiful."

A few weeks ago, Sonam had shared a glimpse of her London abode as celebrated her first Mother's Day in the UK with a lavish dinner party and posted some pictures of the celebrations on her Instagram. Sonam captioned the post, "Spending Mothering Sunday or (Mother’s Day in the united kingdom) with my friends and ushering in the new season by decorating the house inspired by the colours of spring. Everything that’s been done in the house in such spectacular style is by incredibly talented desis! Shout out to @theeventbuilders @grazing_girls and @ranipinkliving #mamasday #springcolours #blooms #mothersday (camera emoji) @moeez."

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018, after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy Vayu on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai. Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

