Internet loves Abhishek Bachchan's reaction to being called 'best dancer after Madhuri Dixit': He takes jokes sportingly

A Ranbir Kapoor fan recently claimed that the actor was the 'best dancer after Madhuri Dixit'. The tweet received mixed reactions from Twitter users, who have been debating which other actors were better dancers than Ranbir. Names of celebs such as Hrithik Roshan, Govinda and Varun Dhawan have come up. After a Twitter user added Abhishek Bachchan's name to the list of 'best dancers' in Bollywood, the actor reacted to the same. Following which, people on Reddit and Twitter have been praising Abhishek for being 'sporting' and sharing a funny tweet in reaction to his fan. Also read: 'Ranbir Kapoor is best dancer after Madhuri Dixit' tweet sparks furious debate

Recently, a Twitter user shared a dancing video of Abhishek Bachchan from Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan. In the 2012 film, he was seen dancing in a funny manner to songs such as Ooh La La, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Mere Dholna, among others. Along with Abhishek's video from the film, the user wrote, "He's the best dancer after Madhuri Dixit in my book idc idc (I don't care)." Another Twitter user shared the tweet and wrote, "No more comparisons now. We got the winner – Abhishek Bachchan." In response, the actor tweeted a funny reply. He wrote, "Was there ever even a debate on this?" He added laughing emojis.

Abhishek's response was shared on Reddit by Bolly Blinds N Gossip along with a caption that read, "I love how Abhishek Bachchan takes jokes on himself sportingly. And tbh (to be honest), he was funny in Bol Bachchan..." A Redditor seemed to agreed, and commented, "He was too good in Bol Bachchan and even in Happy New Year (2014)." Another one said, "His comic timing is good." A person didn't quite get the joke, and commented, "I’m appalled by this comparison. Some fans are seriously deluded, it’s not even funny anymore."

A fan's recent 'Ranbir Kapoor is best dancer after Madhuri Dixit' tweet has left Twitter divided. Ranbir has been busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, in which he features alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Ranbir's dance moves in the the latest song from the film – Show Me The Thumka – has been getting a lot of attention on social media. A fan recently shared a clip from the song on Twitter and claimed that Ranbir was the ‘best dancer after Madhuri Dixit'. While some agreed with the Twitter user, many said Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Govinda and Varun Dhawan were better dancers than him.

