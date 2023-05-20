Fans react to Milind Soman, wife Ankita Konwar's underwater kiss in Maldives: 'If there is risk, there is love'

Actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar keep sharing snippets of their personal lives on Instagram. From their many holidays around the world to glimpses inside their romantic dates, the two love documenting their outings on social media. Ankita and Milind recently went to Maldives for a holiday, and the actor shared a series of photos from the vacation on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Milind and Ankita kiss underwater. Also read: Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar on 'don't marry an older man' mindset

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar scuba dive in Maldives.

On Friday, Milind shared a photo of himself and Ankita Konwar underwater during a scuba diving session, sharing a kiss, and wrote in his caption, "First kiss..." They were seen in colourful scuba diving gear and accessories.

Soon, the comments section of his post was flooded by fans praising their 'cute' photo. Some also said they were taking a risk by removing their oxygen masks to kiss underwater. One commented, "Risk hai toh Ishq hai (If there is risk, there is love)." Another one said, "So scary it is..." Another one said, “Looks risky, but still cute and romantic.”

Earlier, in a 2019 interview with Humans of Bombay, Ankita had spoken about how she first met Milind. Ankita was coping up with the death of her boyfriend when she met Milind in a hotel lobby in Chennai. Since then, they stayed in touch, even though she had her reservations about falling in love again. When she spoke to Milind about what she was undergoing, Milind supported her throughout, and they ended up dating for five years after that.

She had said, “We dated for 5 years after that, until we decided to get married! My family and a few others were worried because of the age gap between us. But it wasn’t an issue for us! So when they saw us together and they saw how happy I was around him, they agreed too."

Milind Soman, who featured on Prime Video's Four More Shots Please, and Ankita Konwar married in 2018, when he was 52, and she was 26. Milind had addressed being slammed for marrying someone much younger than him, when he featured along with Ankita in an advertisement. He had said in the 2019 ad, "I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society.”

