Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman tied the knot in 2018 in Mumbai.(Instagram/@milindrunning)
Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar on 'don't marry an older man' mindset: 'Always done what makes me happy'

  • Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar has opened up about how she dealt with the 'stereotype' of 'don't marry an older man'. Milind is 26 years older than Ankita.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Actor-model Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar has spoken about tackling the 'stereotype' regarding marrying an older man. She said that people have a tendency to 'get weird about the unknown'. She added that she has always done what makes her happy.

On Wednesday, Ankita conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram where a fan asked her, "How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of 'don't marry an older man?'"

Ankita responded, "Anything that's not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it's not just limited to India. We as a species, have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored AKA fear. A survival skill. And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy."

Ankita was also asked a bunch of other questions on topics including 'relationship advice' and 'family planning'. A fan asked, "Any relationship advice to keep yourself and your partner happy?? You n Milind sir are couple goals." Ankita wrote, "Every relationship is different. But there are a few certain things that remain the same. Respect for each other, trusting your partner, open communication and loads and loads of love. Love really conquers all."

"It's been years of ur marriage, wht do you think about family planning," asked another to which Ankita replied, "we are planned family, next," with a smiling emoji.

In April, Milind and Ankita celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Sharing a picture of them together, Milind had captioned the post, "3 years!!! Happy anniversary @ankita_earthy Still seems like yesterday this is the smile that warms my heart, this is the sweet heart that makes me smile.."


Milind and Ankita got married in 2018 in Mumbai. Ankita is 26 years younger than Milind. Due to their age gap, they faced a lot of criticism.

Milind had addressed the issue when he featured along with Ankita in an advertisement. He had said, "I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society.”

