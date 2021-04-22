Milind Soman wishes wife Ankita Konwar on their third wedding anniversary: 'Still seems like yesterday'

Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday wished wife Ankita Konwar on their third wedding anniversary. He shared a series of pictures, including a few from their wedding day.

Milind captioned the post, "3 years!!! Happy anniversary @ankita_earthy Still seems like yesterday this is the smile that warms my heart, this is the sweet heart that makes me smile.."

Actor Bipasha Basu wrote, "Happy anniversary Stay blessed together forever." Fans also poured their love in the comments section wishing the couple. One fan wrote, "Lots of love. Stay healthy." Another wrote, "Knock on wood. Happy anniversary." A third fan wrote, "Happy anniversary to lovely couple."

Milind often drops posts giving fans an update on his life. The actor recently contracted Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, the 55-year-old actor shared his health update and wrote, "Tested positive. #Quarantine."

The couple also exchange notes on Instagram and comment on each other's posts. On the Assamese festival Bihu, Ankita Konwar had shared a video performing the Bihu dance and wrote, "Oh how I LOVED dancing Bihu as a child! Never had to force a smile whenever I performed, be it the stage or in the house, the smile was always genuine. It still brings that smile back whenever I hear the sound of dhol-pepa." Reacting to it, Milind said, "Can teach me this step in #notalockdown."

The duo got married in 2018 in Mumbai. Milind is 26 years older than Ankita. Due to their age gap, Milind came in for a lot of cirticism. The actor addressed the issue and touched upon several other stereotypes when he featured in an advertisement with Ankita. He had said, "I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society.”

The actor was last seen in Paurashpur, the series of ALTBalaji and ZEE5. It started streaming in December.

