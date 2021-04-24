Milind Soman loses friend to Covid-19 complications, advises people: 'If you don't have health, nothing else matters'

Actor-model Milind Soman on Saturday penned a note after losing his friend to Covid-19 complications. He also reacted to people asking him how he contracted the coronavirus if he is fit. Taking to Instagram, Milind also advised people on the importance of health.

Sharing his picture, he captioned it, "A friend of mine died yesterday from covid 19 complications. It was quite a shock. He was around 40 with a young child....People still ask me how I got infected if I am so fit. Fitness and health, if good, will help you deal with the virus so that you are not sick, but can't stop you from getting infected. Anybody can get infected. Not everybody infected will get sick....People ask me why I talk about health so much when some people don't have food to eat.

"I say if you don't have health, nothing else matters very much. Health is seldom a question of time or money. Most of the infections and hospitalizations in the second wave are from high rises, not slums....To be healthy you need to be aware. And you need to make at least 10% of the effort you put into your job. Or your social life....Take care. Stay safe. Om shanti," he wrote.

Fans praised his words and left replies in the comments section. One fan wrote, "I love you for this. The way you think." Another wrote, "Well said. Hope ppl will understand the importance of health Instead of questioning why we need to be healthy." A third fan said, "Love the message. People often forget how important fitness is. "

Milind had contracted the coronavirus in March and had asserted that he was unable to trace the source of his infection. He wrote, "Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98°.” He had said that he had gotten himself tested for Covid-19 at least 30 times as he had been travelling frequently. Milind had taken precautions. He had said that both he and his wife Ankita Konwar felt that he was bound to catch the virus sooner or later.

Recently, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary and Milind shared a series of pictures, including a few from their wedding day. Milind often gives his fans updates on his life on social media. Both Ankita and Milind exchange comments on each other's posts. They got married in Mumbai in 2018.

