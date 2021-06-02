Milind Soman posts pics of first 10k run post Covid-19 recovery, shares running tips

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, who recently battled coronavirus, has managed to achieve his first 10,000 km run after recovering from the deadly disease.

On Wednesday, Milind took to Instagram and wrote, "My first 10k post covid! 62 mins, comfortable, max heart rate during the run 142. I have been running 5-6km every day since I got my negative report on April 5."





Apart from sharing his achievement, Milind also answered some questions about running. He shared he wears five-finger shoes while running as closed shoes make him feel uncomfortable.

"To run, I wear either vibram five fingers with toes cut off, or Luna sandals. I find closed shoes uncomfortable, I can't run with my natural form," the 55-year-old wrote.

His second tip was - "Surface does not matter, technique matters. Run softly."

"Running correctly and regularly strengthens legs and is good for the knees. For those starting/restarting/been sick/been injured/overweight. Start with very slow speed and short comfortable distances. Regularity is the key to improvement," Milind added.

He also spoke about his diet regime. "I don't need any special diet if I am running 5-6km a day. I might need to eat more if I am running 50-60km a day," he explained.

Milind also revealed that he doesn't use any sunscreen to avoid tan. "I don't use sunscreen. After running, if the sun has been really hot I use a little curd on my face, and wash it off with water when it dries. Skin feels good, tan looks amazing," he concluded.

Milind had tested positive for Covid-19 in March.





