Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Milind Soman posts pics of first 10k run post Covid-19 recovery, shares running tips
Milind Soman tested positive for Covid-19 in March.
Milind Soman tested positive for Covid-19 in March.
bollywood

Milind Soman posts pics of first 10k run post Covid-19 recovery, shares running tips

Actor Milind Soman added that he has been running 5 to 6 kms daily since his reports came negative for Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 07:41 PM IST

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, who recently battled coronavirus, has managed to achieve his first 10,000 km run after recovering from the deadly disease.

On Wednesday, Milind took to Instagram and wrote, "My first 10k post covid! 62 mins, comfortable, max heart rate during the run 142. I have been running 5-6km every day since I got my negative report on April 5."


Apart from sharing his achievement, Milind also answered some questions about running. He shared he wears five-finger shoes while running as closed shoes make him feel uncomfortable.

"To run, I wear either vibram five fingers with toes cut off, or Luna sandals. I find closed shoes uncomfortable, I can't run with my natural form," the 55-year-old wrote.

His second tip was - "Surface does not matter, technique matters. Run softly."

"Running correctly and regularly strengthens legs and is good for the knees. For those starting/restarting/been sick/been injured/overweight. Start with very slow speed and short comfortable distances. Regularity is the key to improvement," Milind added.

Also read: Jodie Foster to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes Film Festival 2021: 'I am flattered'

He also spoke about his diet regime. "I don't need any special diet if I am running 5-6km a day. I might need to eat more if I am running 50-60km a day," he explained.

Milind also revealed that he doesn't use any sunscreen to avoid tan. "I don't use sunscreen. After running, if the sun has been really hot I use a little curd on my face, and wash it off with water when it dries. Skin feels good, tan looks amazing," he concluded.

Milind had tested positive for Covid-19 in March.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
milind soman covid-19 covid recovery + 1 more

Related Stories

Abhinav Shukla turned photographer for Rahul Vaidya.
Abhinav Shukla turned photographer for Rahul Vaidya.
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Abhinav and Rahul, rivals on Bigg Boss 14, are now bonding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Once rivals, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya are now bonding in Cape Town, where they are shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 together. Watch the video shared by Arjun Bijlani.
READ FULL STORY
Jodie Foster is best remembered for her role in The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs.(festivaldecannes/Instagram)
Jodie Foster is best remembered for her role in The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs.(festivaldecannes/Instagram)
hollywood

Jodie Foster to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes Film Festival 2021

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Jodie Foster will be a special guest during the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival on July 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.