Milind Soman recalls smoking '20-30 cigarettes a day' on Captain Vyom sets: 'Stupidest thing I ever did'

Actor-model Milind Soman on Tuesday spoke about the time when he started smoking and called it the 'stupidest thing' he has ever done.

A day after World No Tobacco Day, Milind recalled that he indulged in the habit on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series, when he was 32 years old. He added that he got addicted to smoking '20-30 cigarettes a day'. Captain Vyom aired on DD National in 1998.

Taking to Instagram, Milind shared a Boomerang video of snapping a cigarette into two pieces. He captioned the video, "The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than 8 million people a year around the world World Health Organization....Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did - smoke!!...I started smoking at the age of 32, on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series i was shooting at the time. There was no reason to start, just hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out and getting hooked."

He added, "I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could....I think i got off lightly. Probably because a lot of other good habits. Many are not so lucky....#habits #health."

Reacting to his post a fan wrote, "I remember asking you about smoking as a habit back in 2014 at Bangalore airport and remember you told that how you quit smoking and sugar 12 years back. That conversation influenced me so much that I won’t even consider doing it occasionally since then. As its absolutely correct that smoking is not right or wrong , its just stupid. Always inspiring." Another wrote, "So true. Stay healthy and happy." A third commented, "Thanks for promoting No Tobacco Day... more convincing for smokers to quit when this is shared by someone who could quit smoking."

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande is heartbroken as June begins, marks 12 years of Pavitra Rishta

Milind, who is known for being a fitness enthusiast, shares pictures of his exercise routines and diets.

In March this year, Milind had tested positive for the Covid-19 but added that he was unable to trace the source of the infection. He and his wife Ankita Konwar felt that they were bound to catch the coronavirus sooner or later, he had added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON