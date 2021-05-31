Milind Soman running in rain is all the fitness motivation we need this Monday

Listening to the rhythm of the falling rain is therapeutic for most of us and teaching us to tap into its many health benefits is Indian supermodel Milind Soman who recently pumped up our drooping energies to hit the grind this Monday. Fiving fans a glimpse of his short 6km daily run in the “beautiful hills outside Mumbai”, Milind served us all the fitness motivation we need to take us through the rest of the week.

Taking to his social media handle, the actor shared a picture that gave fitness enthusiasts a sneak-peek of his rigorous exercise session. Donning only a pair of navy blue shorts, Milind flaunted a bare torso and his signature salt and pepper look accessorised with a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses.

Running in the backdrop of lush greenery, Milind’s exotic workout was frozen on camera by his wife, Ankita Konwar. He shared in the caption, “Runnin’ in the rain! Been running short 6km runs every day in these beautiful hills outside Mumbai, waiting to hit the highway for a hundred, don’t know when 🙈 what are you waiting for most of all ???????? (sic).”

Benefits:

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longetivity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilojoules which in turn helps to maintain a healthy weight.

Contrary to popular belief, running in the cold or in the rain won't actually give you a cold instead, it will help you in achieving herculean strength and building mental toughness. From cooling you off to enabling you to go farther, longer and maybe even faster, running in the rain burns more calories as our bodies aren't at risk of overheating and it makes you tough.

