Milind Soman drops video announcing Sunday as 'no phone day', has apt reply for fans who asked how he shot it

Actor-model Milind Soman has designated Sunday as no-phone day saying that 36 hours without gadgets is refreshing and stress-free. He shared his message on Instagram on Monday and also posted a video of himself exercising with a watermelon.

He captioned the video, "Sunday is now designated as no phone day. 36hrs without any gadgets is refreshing ! And stress free. Stress is known to weaken the immune system, so try to stay away from things that stress you out unnecessarily....Along with stress management, a little bit of exercise and simple food go a long way to keep you healthy and your immune system strong....Even if you mix up your exercise with your food!...#health #mondaymotivation."

Taking to the comments section a fan said, "Sorry to say sir. I m your biggest fan .. but still I wanted to ask that how did you shoot this video? without any gadgets." Replying to this, Milind wrote, "Is today still Sunday in your world??"

Another fan asked, "Sir, if it was no phone then how did this got filmed???" Milind replied, "Today is Monday where I am."

In April, he penned a note after losing his friend to Covid-19. Milind also reacted to people asking him how he got the virus despite being fit. He advised people on the importance of health.

In March, Milind had tested positive for the Covid-19. He had said that he was unable to trace the source of his infection. He had written, "Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98°.” He had added that as he was travelling frequently he had gotten himself tested for Covid-19 at least 30 times and had taken all precautions. Milind had also said his wife Ankita Konwar and he felt that they were bound to catch the coronavirus sooner or later.

Recently, the couple celebrated their third marriage anniversary. Milind had shared a series of photos, including several from their wedding day. He often gives his fans updates on his life on social media. They exchange comments on each other's posts. They got married in Mumbai in 2018.

