Fans say Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani look ‘married’ in unseen video from ad shoot: 'The way she looks at him'

A video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been doing the rounds on social media. The actors are dressed in traditional outfits in the clip, which gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the two from a recent shoot for an advertisement. In the clip, Kiara is seen taking something out of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth’s eyes as the two stood in front the camera. Earlier, while appearing in different episodes of Koffee With Karan season 7, Sidharth and Kiara had sort of admitted that they were dating. Also read: Kiara Advani wants Sidharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt in her bride squad

In their latest video, which has been shared on fan pages on Instagram and Twitter, among other social media platforms, both Sidharth and Kiara Advani were dressed in what appeared to be an ad for a clothing brand. The two wore festive looks – Kiara was seen in a yellow lehenga set and Sidharth was in a green sherwani. A photo of the two smiling for the camera during their ad shoot was also shared online.

Many fans reacted to the BTS clip and picture of Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra. One fan called them ‘lovebirds’. A fan shared their photo from the ad shoot, tweeting, “Looks like they are already married. You all can't convince me (otherwise).” A fan also wrote, “Kiara is totally in love with Sidharth; the way she looks at him.” One even imagined their future wedding festivities, and wrote, “They will look like this on their sangeet.”

Sidharth and Kiara were seen together in the 2021 film Shershaah. While the two have not officially announced their relationship, they have often spoken about each other in interviews. Sidharth will be seen next in the film Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Yodha, Mission Majnu and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in the pipeline. Kiara will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. She also has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, and a Telugu film co-starring Ram Charan.

