‘Feels illegal’: Fans share hilarious reactions to Emraan Hashmi having no kissing scene in Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi is currently on cloud nine as the sequel to his 2007 film Awarapan is proving to be a hit at the box office. The actor's latest release has received largely positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with many viewers also embracing the nostalgia associated with the original film. However, one thing that fans noticed about Awarapan 2 was the absence of a kissing scene involving Emraan.

'Everyone was looking for the Murder's Emraan Hashmi'

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani in a still from Awarapan 2.

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Known for his on-screen image as the 'serial kisser' during the early years of his career, Emraan was known for intimate scenes and passionate romances in films. However, fans noticed that Emraan's new film had no kissing scene, and many had hilarious reactions to the same. Some fans even joked that they were looking for the 'old' Emraan Hashmi in the film.

One reaction read, "Umar ho gai hai woh wala EMRAAN HASHMI nahi raha ab (He has gotten old, now Emraan is not Emraan Hashmi)." Another viewer wrote, “Sab koi yaha iss scene mein murder waala imran hashmi ko dhund raha hai (Everyone is looking for the Murder film's Emraan Hashmi).” One more comment read, “If feels illegal to watch Emraan Hashmi without a kiss scene.” Another comment read, "Emraan Bhai, kiss Disha already, it's not like Aaliyah's watching. #Awarapan2."



One more comment read, “I literally told my mom we should watch something else because Imran Hashmi was in this movie; turns out there wasn't even a single normal kiss scene, and the story was actually so good.”

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Deep Dive Why did Awarapan 2 not include a kissing scene with Emraan Hashmi? The absence of a kissing scene in Awarapan 2 reflects Emraan Hashmi's shift away from his earlier 'serial kisser' image, as he consciously moved towards more versatile roles. What notable box office records has Awarapan 2 achieved? Awarapan 2 has set records by grossing over ₹72 crore within just two days of its release, exceeding the lifetime collections of several of Emraan Hashmi's previous films. How has Emraan Hashmi's career evolved since the original Awarapan film? Since the original Awarapan, Emraan Hashmi has consciously diversified his roles, moving away from erotic themes in favor of more varied genres and character portrayals, as evidenced by his performance in Awarapan 2.

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'He himself toned it down and stepped away'

{{^usCountry}} However, not everyone saw the absence of a kissing scene as a negative. Some fans appreciated the fact that Emraan has moved beyond the image that was associated with him earlier in his career. One social media user commented, "He is married. He himself toned it down and stepped away from erotic movies. Atleast appreciate that." Another viewer simply wrote, “Good that there is no kissing scene” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, not everyone saw the absence of a kissing scene as a negative. Some fans appreciated the fact that Emraan has moved beyond the image that was associated with him earlier in his career. One social media user commented, "He is married. He himself toned it down and stepped away from erotic movies. Atleast appreciate that." Another viewer simply wrote, “Good that there is no kissing scene” {{/usCountry}}

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Emraan Hashmi on changing image

In an old interaction, Emraan spoke about moving away from the 'serial kisser' image and how it still remains a talking point about his career. He told Hindustan Times, "What happens is that when you have such a strong image, especially in a very conservative society like India, they will still hold on to it. Like, if you see people from the press conference the other day, there was still a question about the kiss that pops up. But that's India. They are still obsessed with it. You have to go out there and just play in the front foot and do something to at least show your versatility. Just go out there and be daring with the stuff that you're doing."

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Over the years, Emraan has consciously explored different genres and characters, including in projects like Haq, Ground Zero, Chehre, Selfiee and others.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi and is directed by Nitin Kakkar and has already a hit at the box office. It's total India net collection stands at ₹67.46 crore so far.