Fans share Panchayat stars Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav's old pic from 40 years ago: 'Time flies'

Actors Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav have been winning hearts with their performance in Amazon Prime Video show Panchayat. Now a picture of the duo, apparently from the year 1982 is doing rounds on internet. In the old picture, a young Neena and Raghubir are seen holding mics. Also Read: Panchayat 2 review: Jitendra Kumar show is heartwarming ode to India's villages; wish there was more Neena Gupta in it

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a picture, a Twitter user wrote, “1982-2022.” Amazon Prime's official Twitter handle also shared the photo and wrote, “How it started vs how it is going." One person complimented Neena and commented, “She is so beautiful." While one simply wrote, “Time flies,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the show, Neena plays the role of village sarpanch while Raghubir Yadav plays her husband. They have previously also teamed up in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021). The film starred, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat, a comedy-drama series revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who for lack of a better job option, joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. The series also features Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik and Sanvikaa.

The eight-episode series, which premiered in April 2020, was an instant hit on Prime Video and garnered overwhelming response leading to a second season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Hindustan Times' review of the show's second season, “The show’s strength is its subtlety and that is something that extends to its performances as well. Jitendra Kumar is, of course, the show’s star and he carries it on his back quite ably. The actor has grown by leaps and bounds over the years, evident by his ability to hold his own against the likes of veterans like Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta, who both are--as always--in sublime form.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON